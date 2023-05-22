Man arrested in connection to shooting in Davenport

Jeffery D. Miller, 19, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
Jeffery D. Miller, 19, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man is charged in connection to a Davneport shooting in February, police say.

Jeffery D. Miller, 19, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit;

Davenport police responded about 11:56 p.m. Feb. 19 to the 1300 block of Riplet Street for a report of a residence being hit by gunfire.

Officers said they found 11 spent shell casings north of the home.

Police also said they saw a white 2001 Cadillac Eldoradodriing with its headlights off. officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle drove away and a short pursuit was started and ended in the 2100 block of Vine Street after a precision intervention technique was performed to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Miller was identified as the driver of the Cadillac Eldorado, police said.

Officers found a stolen Smith and Wesson MP Shield 9mm firearm under the driver’s seat during a search warrant, according to the affidavit. THe test-fired casings matched the shell casings found at the scene.

According to court records, Miller is being held on a $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday
Morrison Police Officers Emmit Shepard and TJ Spencer are awarded for saving a life of an...
2 Morrison police officers awarded for saving a life
The hospital announced its closing in a Facebook post stating that its closing will be on June...
St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley announces closing
Rapid Onset Drought is likely within the next 8-14 days.
“Rapid onset drought” potential increases, what you need to know.
Raymond Dale Hutchison, 75,
Webster City man placed on probation in 2001 sex abuse case of 8-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Dry weather, warm temperatures
Boil order issue for section of Milan
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday
Chef Keys heads on over to Fareway Moline to create her favorite salad when she needs a heavy...
Chef Keys Makes Her Fareway “FightHER Power” Salad.