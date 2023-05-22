Man arrested in connection to shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man is charged in connection to a Davneport shooting in February, police say.

Jeffery D. Miller, 19, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit;

Davenport police responded about 11:56 p.m. Feb. 19 to the 1300 block of Riplet Street for a report of a residence being hit by gunfire.

Officers said they found 11 spent shell casings north of the home.

Police also said they saw a white 2001 Cadillac Eldoradodriing with its headlights off. officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle drove away and a short pursuit was started and ended in the 2100 block of Vine Street after a precision intervention technique was performed to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Miller was identified as the driver of the Cadillac Eldorado, police said.

Officers found a stolen Smith and Wesson MP Shield 9mm firearm under the driver’s seat during a search warrant, according to the affidavit. THe test-fired casings matched the shell casings found at the scene.

According to court records, Miller is being held on a $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.

