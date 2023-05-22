Police investigating Madeleine McCann’s disappearance to search reservoir

Video shows police setting up camp at the reservoir on Monday, while searches are set to begin...
Video shows police setting up camp at the reservoir on Monday, while searches are set to begin on Tuesday.(Source: CNN Portugal/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - Portuguese police investigating the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann are going to carry out a new search in a reservoir in Portugal, Germany’s authorities told CNN on Monday.

The new search will take place near the Arade reservoir near the Portugese city of Silves, around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Praia da Luz, according to CNN affiliate CNN Portugal.

CNN Portugal added that British and German police are going to be in Portugal to observe the search, but not conduct it, which will be undertaken by Portuguese police.

The spokesperson for Braunschweig’s public prosecutor also said police started searching the new reservoir after a tip from Germany, adding that German authorities are going to be on site as part of procedure.

Video shows police setting up camp at the site on Monday, while searches are set to begin on Tuesday.

Madeleine McCann was 3 years old when she vanished from a bedroom on May 3, 2007 during a family holiday in the Algarve region while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.

In April 2022, Portuguese and German officials named Christian Brückner, who is German but lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007, as an official suspect.

In May 2022, a German prosecutor said he was “sure” that Madeleine McCann was killed by the suspect.

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Morrison Police Officers Emmit Shepard and TJ Spencer are awarded for saving a life of an...
The hospital announced its closing in a Facebook post stating that its closing will be on June...
Rapid Onset Drought is likely within the next 8-14 days.
Raymond Dale Hutchison, 75,
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022,...
FILE - Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks during a Senate Armed Services budget...
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Jeffery D. Miller, 19, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
