Scattered clouds and sunshine for your Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a gorgeous weekend, we’re looking at a terrific start to the work week, with sunshine and a few passing clouds during the day. Highs should warm into the 70′s to lower 80′s this afternoon. Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs well into the 80′s. Another backdoor cold front will move through the region Wednesday, producing more scattered clouds than anything else. Look for conditions to remain dry through the end of the week, with a sun/cloud mix heading into the holiday weekend. There may be a slight chance for rain possible Saturday night into Sunday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm. High: 83°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 85°. Wind: S 5 mph.

