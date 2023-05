DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bobby Ray Bunch, Ruhl & Ruhl, shares tips on how to spruce up your home’s exterior to spark sales or just make you more proud of your property’s appearance.

For more information about any part of the discussion , to contact Bunch, call 563-271-5271 or visit his professional profile online here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.