TikTok files lawsuit to overturn Montana’s 1st-in-nation ban on video sharing app

The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many lawmakers have envisioned.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Social media company TikTok Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to overturn Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and is based on “unfounded speculation” that the Chinese government could access users’ data.

The lawsuit by TikTok itself follows one filed last week by five content creators who made the same arguments, including that the state of Montana has no authority to take action on matters of national security. Both lawsuits were filed in federal court in Missoula.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill Wednesday and the content creators’ lawsuit was filed hours later. The law is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1.

TikTok has not shared and would not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government and has taken measures to protect the privacy and security of its users, including storing all U.S. user data in the United States, the company states in its complaint.

Some lawmakers, the FBI and officials at other agencies are concerned that the video-sharing app, owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, could be used to allow the Chinese government to access information on U.S. citizens or push pro-Beijing misinformation that could influence the public.

Chinese law compels Chinese companies to share data with the government for whatever purposes it deems to involve national security. TikTok says this has never happened.

“TikTok is spying on Americans. Period,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, whose office drafted the bill, told a legislative committee in March. Knudsen’s office has said they expected lawsuits and were prepared to defend the new law.

The federal government and about half the U.S. states, including Montana, have banned TikTok from government-owned devices.

TikTok content creators file a lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning the app. (CNN, BYTEDANCE, TIKTOK, @CHADWILDCLAY, @ZACHKING, MORE)

Montana’s new law prohibits downloads of TikTok in the state. It would fine any “entity” — an app store or TikTok — $10,000 per day for each time someone “is offered the ability” to access the social media platform or download the app. The penalties would not apply to users.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday
Morrison Police Officers Emmit Shepard and TJ Spencer are awarded for saving a life of an...
2 Morrison police officers awarded for saving a life
The hospital announced its closing in a Facebook post stating that its closing will be on June...
St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley announces closing
Rapid Onset Drought is likely within the next 8-14 days.
“Rapid onset drought” potential increases, what you need to know.
Raymond Dale Hutchison, 75,
Webster City man placed on probation in 2001 sex abuse case of 8-year-old

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict comments to pending defamation case
This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
New nasal spray to reverse fentanyl and other opioid overdoses gets FDA approval
Warming weather is melting huge amounts of snow in the mountains that accumulated in a series...
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead
This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell