1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days

Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days. Barbara plead guilty and will be sentenced in July.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of two sisters who police said left their mother on the floor for at least four days has plead guilty to reckless dependent assault resulting in serious injury, and will be sentenced in July.

According to court records, Barbara J. Steen, 60, plead guilty on May 18 to reckless dependent adult abuse resulting in serious injury, a class D felony, and she will be sentenced on July 21.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend three years of supervised probation. They will resist her getting a deferred judgement, meaning if she completes probation, the conviction won’t be entered onto her record.

Her sister, Beverly, also was charged in the case.

Prosecutors said they filed a motion to dismiss in July, stating “The defendant has numerous health issues and appears to have cognitive disabilities. She should not return to jail under these conditions. The defendant cannot be placed in an alternative heath facility with the criminal case pending.”

A judge granted the dismissal, court records show.

