ABATE donates supplies to Veterans Outreach Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Abate Iowa 15, an organization that educates motorcycle riders, donated supplies to help support local veterans.

In honor of May, which is Motorcycle Awareness Month, ABATE collected cleaning supplies, clothes, food, movies, and books for the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center.

Staff at the center say they appreciate the help, as needs for supplies change throughout the year.

“For example, this time of year it’s spring. So everyone is into spring cleaning, so we have a lot of cleaning products and personal items,” said Sandy Vanatta, who is the Daily Operations Manager at the Veterans Outreach Center.

“Then come fall we look for the warm blankets, the hats, the gloves, the scarves, that kind of stuff. That’s what those organizations do. Depending on the time of year they call what could be needed.”

The Quad City Veterans Outreach Center is a non-profit and doesn’t receive federal or state funding.

There was also a $750 donation to the outreach center to help veterans get the supplies they need.

