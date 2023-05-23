Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Graystone”

QCAWC is hosting a microchipping event in Davenport on May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet "Graystone "
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -QCAWC visits the PSL set to feature “Graystone“, a 2-month old kitten available for adoption and looking for a forever home. The kitten has been bottle-fed because the litter’s mother was discovered to have passed away.

Patti McRae, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, also talks about microchipping and an opportunity for pet owners to get it done for $10 during the Mobile Microchip Clinic set for Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Java Java Cafe, 836 East River Drive Davenport.

QCAWC Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 West Second Avenue, Milan, IL. See more at the website https://qcawc.org/ or call 309-787-6830.

Follow QCAWC on Facebook to learn about new adoptable animals and ways to support the shelter.

