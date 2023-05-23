Chicago area man arrested in connection to Burlington shooting and 2018 homicide warrant

BURLINGTON, Iowa and Dolton, Ill. (KWQC) - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident that happened on May 14 in Burlington and for a 2018 warrant for homicide in Dolton, Illinois.

Dontrell J. McMiller, 29, of Dolton, Ill. was charged with the Illinois warrant for homicide, and possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in city limits, and providing false identification information to law enforcement, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.

Originally in a media release from BPD, on May 14, officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 200 block of south 8th Street after the sound of gunfire was reported. Officers arrived on scene and found evidence that shots had been fired and that someone had been injured, but officers said they did not find a victim. Additionally, no damage was found, officers said.

According to the most recent media release from BPD, detectives investigating the most recent shots fired call, reviewed surveillance video provided by a resident who lived near the area of the 200 block of south 8th Street.

Detectives said they were able to find the man who was recorded on video shooting the gun.

The man gave officers a false name and was arrested for the shots fired incident, detectives said. Later, detectives learned his true identity and they learned that man was wanted for a 2018 homicide that occurred in Dolton, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago.

That man was identified as Dontrell J. McMiller, 29, of Dolton, Ill., according to detectives.

The BPD appreciates the assistance of residents allowing the BPD to utilize their surveillance video to help bring criminals to justice, concluded BPD’s media release.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.