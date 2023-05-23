Davenport School Board approves superintendent’s contract, no action taken on elementary schools demolition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss several action items on the school board’s agenda, including the superintendent’s contract, the purchase of land, and the demolition of two elementary schools, Monroe and Washington.

During Monday night’s meeting, the school board voted to approve Superintendent TJ Schneckloth’s contract of three years with an annual base-salary of $246,720 from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.

The board also approved the purchase of property at 829 East 36th Street for the amount of $166,000. According to the meeting agenda, the property will serve as an asset to further expand upon the Brady Street Sports complex, and potentially operations.

The Davenport School District currently owns all but two lots in this area, according to the school board agenda, and it is currently assessed for $150,690. The school offered $166,000, which the seller agreed to, the agenda stated.

Lastly, the school board had a discussion regarding the demolition of two elementary schools, Washington and Monroe, which are closing at the end of this school year, according to school board officials. The proposal includes plans for the area to be used as greenspace with Bray Architects as designers for this project. However, no action was taken during Monday night’s school board meeting.

According to the school board agenda, the preliminary budget for this project is $2,140,000 in SAVE Funds. Bray will provide drawings and specifications setting forth in detail the quality and levels of materials and systems for the construction of the work. Bray Architects will be compensated on a lump sum basis in the amount of $98,000, the agenda stated.

In Monday night’s school board meeting, it was stated that the school board will take action on this agenda item on June 26, as Monday night’s session only included discussion.

TV6 will continue to follow this school board agenda item for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.