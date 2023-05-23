Davenport School Board approves superintendent’s contract, no action taken on elementary schools demolition

The Davenport School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss several action items on the...
The Davenport School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss several action items on the school board’s agenda, including the superintendent’s contract, the purchase of land, and the demolition of two elementary schools, Monroe and Washington.(KWQC Staff)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss several action items on the school board’s agenda, including the superintendent’s contract, the purchase of land, and the demolition of two elementary schools, Monroe and Washington.

During Monday night’s meeting, the school board voted to approve Superintendent TJ Schneckloth’s contract of three years with an annual base-salary of $246,720 from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.

The board also approved the purchase of property at 829 East 36th Street for the amount of $166,000. According to the meeting agenda, the property will serve as an asset to further expand upon the Brady Street Sports complex, and potentially operations.

The Davenport School District currently owns all but two lots in this area, according to the school board agenda, and it is currently assessed for $150,690. The school offered $166,000, which the seller agreed to, the agenda stated.

Lastly, the school board had a discussion regarding the demolition of two elementary schools, Washington and Monroe, which are closing at the end of this school year, according to school board officials. The proposal includes plans for the area to be used as greenspace with Bray Architects as designers for this project. However, no action was taken during Monday night’s school board meeting.

According to the school board agenda, the preliminary budget for this project is $2,140,000 in SAVE Funds. Bray will provide drawings and specifications setting forth in detail the quality and levels of materials and systems for the construction of the work. Bray Architects will be compensated on a lump sum basis in the amount of $98,000, the agenda stated.

In Monday night’s school board meeting, it was stated that the school board will take action on this agenda item on June 26, as Monday night’s session only included discussion.

TV6 will continue to follow this school board agenda item for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday
Rapid Onset Drought is likely within the next 8-14 days.
“Rapid onset drought” potential increases, what you need to know.
Morrison Police Officers Emmit Shepard and TJ Spencer are awarded for saving a life of an...
2 Morrison police officers awarded for saving a life
The hospital announced its closing in a Facebook post stating that its closing will be on June...
St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley announces closing
DeSantis super PAC tackles tricky task of organizing support for him in Iowa without the...
DeSantis super PAC tackles tricky task of organizing support for him in Iowa without the candidate

Latest News

Governor Reynolds has announced a schedule of informational webinars to assist parents and...
Gov. Reynolds announces informational webinars for parents on Students First Education Savings Accounts
1
Local barbershop owner finding creative ways to support veterans
Local barbershop owner finding creative ways to support veterans
Officials with Floatzilla have announced precautions they'll be taking to abide by COVID-19...
2023 Floatzilla announced, with push to beat the record