Davenport woman sentenced for insurance fraud, provided false vet invoices

DAVENPORT and DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman who was arrested and charged on five counts of insurance fraud has now been sentenced.

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, of Davenport was sentenced on May 18, after pleading guilty to three counts of insurance fraud, presenting false information, a class D felony, followed by an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau that began in October 2022, according to a media release from Iowa Insurance Division. Hosmer was arrested on Jan. 16, however, according to the media release, Hosmer received a deferred sentence and was placed on probation for three years.

Hosmer was also ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,025 as well as restitution for the amount of $514.05, the media release stated.

The investigation began in October 2022, after the fraud bureau said they received information indicating that Hosmer had provided false information and fabricated documents in support of five insurance loss claims and received monetary benefits to which she would have not otherwise been entitled.

The investigation determined that Hosmer submitted five invoices from two veterinary clinics to an insurance company in support of multiple claims, according to the media release. The five invoices were found to have been altered to reflect a higher invoice amount in an attempt to receive a larger reimbursement than she would have from the actual loss.

Hosmer received $514.05 in additional benefits because of the false statements and fabricated receipts she provided, the fraud bureau said. Hosmer was arrested on Jan. 16.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.

