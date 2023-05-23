DuTrac Community Credit Union

Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jason Norton of DuTrac Community Credit Union highlights the safety and soundness of the U.S. banking system while outlining important details about how DuTrac stands out within the Quad Cities community.

Talking points include:

  • Systems upgrade at DuTrac: all branches will be closed from 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 4 at 9 a.m. Normal operations start Monday, June 5 at 8:30 a.m.
  • Member benefits
  • Future economic environment
  • Future of banking: digital. 69% of checking account holders are now active digital banking users and 56% of checking account holders accessed mobile banking options in 2022.

For more information, call 800-550-5764.

DuTrac Community Credit Union is located online at https://www.dutrac.org/

Branch Locations

  • 2330 East 53rd Street or 3100 W. Kimberly Road (2 locations), Davenport
  • 2770 Middle Road, Bettendorf
  • 200 North Fourth Avenue, Eldridge
  • 18072 Highway 64, Maquoketa
  • 3153 Avenue of the Cities, Moline
  • 2900 South 25th Street, Suite A, Clinton

