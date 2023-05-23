DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jason Norton of DuTrac Community Credit Union highlights the safety and soundness of the U.S. banking system while outlining important details about how DuTrac stands out within the Quad Cities community.

Talking points include:

Systems upgrade at DuTrac: all branches will be closed from 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 4 at 9 a.m. Normal operations start Monday, June 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Member benefits

Future economic environment

Future of banking: digital. 69% of checking account holders are now active digital banking users and 56% of checking account holders accessed mobile banking options in 2022.

For more information, call 800-550-5764.

DuTrac Community Credit Union is located online at https://www.dutrac.org/

Branch Locations

2330 East 53rd Street or 3100 W. Kimberly Road (2 locations), Davenport

2770 Middle Road, Bettendorf

200 North Fourth Avenue, Eldridge

18072 Highway 64, Maquoketa

3153 Avenue of the Cities, Moline

2900 South 25th Street, Suite A, Clinton

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.