Gov. Reynolds announces informational webinars for parents on Students First Education Savings Accounts

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Reynolds has announced a schedule of informational webinars to assist parents and guardians who plan to apply for the state’s new Students First Education Savings Account (ESAs).

According to a media release from Gov. Reynolds, the live webinars will be hosted by Odyssey, the program administrator selected by the state. Webinars begin Tuesday, May 23 and a total of six sessions will be offered through June 7. The complete schedule and registration links for each session are posted on the Department of Education’s ESA webpage.

The ESA applications period for the 2023-2024 school year will open on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 a.m., and an application can be found on the ESA’s webpage. Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 30, 2023.

All incoming kindergartners and all K-12 students currently enrolled in a public school district are eligible for the ESA program, the media release stated.

For additional information including answers to frequently asked questions about the ESA application process, eligibility, and more, click here.

