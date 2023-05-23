Gov. Reynolds announces informational webinars for parents on Students First Education Savings Accounts

Governor Reynolds has announced a schedule of informational webinars to assist parents and...
Governor Reynolds has announced a schedule of informational webinars to assist parents and guardians who plan to apply for the state’s new Students First Education Savings Account (ESAs).(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Reynolds has announced a schedule of informational webinars to assist parents and guardians who plan to apply for the state’s new Students First Education Savings Account (ESAs).

According to a media release from Gov. Reynolds, the live webinars will be hosted by Odyssey, the program administrator selected by the state. Webinars begin Tuesday, May 23 and a total of six sessions will be offered through June 7. The complete schedule and registration links for each session are posted on the Department of Education’s ESA webpage.

The ESA applications period for the 2023-2024 school year will open on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 a.m., and an application can be found on the ESA’s webpage. Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 30, 2023.

All incoming kindergartners and all K-12 students currently enrolled in a public school district are eligible for the ESA program, the media release stated.

For additional information including answers to frequently asked questions about the ESA application process, eligibility, and more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday
Rapid Onset Drought is likely within the next 8-14 days.
“Rapid onset drought” potential increases, what you need to know.
Morrison Police Officers Emmit Shepard and TJ Spencer are awarded for saving a life of an...
2 Morrison police officers awarded for saving a life
The hospital announced its closing in a Facebook post stating that its closing will be on June...
St. Margaret’s in Spring Valley announces closing
DeSantis super PAC tackles tricky task of organizing support for him in Iowa without the...
DeSantis super PAC tackles tricky task of organizing support for him in Iowa without the candidate

Latest News

The Davenport School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss several action items on the...
Davenport School Board approves superintendent’s contract, no action taken on elementary schools demolition
1
Local barbershop owner finding creative ways to support veterans
Local barbershop owner finding creative ways to support veterans
Officials with Floatzilla have announced precautions they'll be taking to abide by COVID-19...
2023 Floatzilla announced, with push to beat the record