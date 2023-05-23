IHMVCU: overcoming credit obstacles for home ownership

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Curt Johnston, VP of Mortgage, IHMVCU, & Deb McGowan, IHMVCU member, share a personal story of how a member was able to use resources available through the financial institution (a debt management program and a grant) to overcome credit obstacles that led to the eventual purchase and remodel of a dream home.

A YouTube video that summarizes this member’s journey can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/YZzpEFo--B0

For more information, visit IHMVCU online at IHMVCU.org or call 309-793-6200. Find the branch location that is closest to you by visiting https://www.ihmvcu.org/membership/member-resources/locations

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.