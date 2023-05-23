May is Wildfire Preparedness Month, State Farm offers tips for wildfire preparedness

May is Wildfire Preparedness Month and State Farm is offering tips to help homeowners prepare...
May is Wildfire Preparedness Month and State Farm is offering tips to help homeowners prepare incase of a wildfire.(MGN)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - May is Wildfire Preparedness Month and State Farm is offering tips to help homeowners prepare incase of a wildfire.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center in 2022, 32 wildland or brush fires were reported in Illinois that burned 298 acres and Iowa had seven wildland or brush fires that burned 288 acres of land.

While that’s a far cry from the top state of Texas with 12,571 fires burning 671,800 acres, all it takes is one fire to burn out of control for people to lose property, home or life, officials from State Farm said.

State Farm officials say they want to remind homeowners that wildfires can occur at any time, in any state and being prepared before a wildfire is key to protecting your home and your property.

To be prepared, homeowners should meet with their agent, create a home inventory, prepare their property, practice evacuation drills, and pack an evacuation kit, State Farm officials said.

For in-depth details about wildfires and preparation from State Farm, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday
Jeffery D. Miller, 19, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Davenport
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Davenport School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss several action items on the...
Davenport School Board approves superintendent’s contract, no action taken on elementary schools demolition
Rapid Onset Drought is likely within the next 8-14 days.
“Rapid onset drought” potential increases, what you need to know.

Latest News

Dontrell J. McMiller arrested for shots fired incident that occurred on May 14, 2023 in...
Chicago area man arrested in connection to Burlington shooting and 2018 homicide warrant
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Informational Webinars
Davenport Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Sunday, initially...
Police: Man identified, killed, Sunday, Davenport shooting in 1300 block of Judson Street
Kathryn Hosmer, 36, of Davenport was sentenced on May 18, after pleading guilty to three counts...
Davenport woman sentenced for insurance fraud, provided false vet invoices