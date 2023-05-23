Police: Man identified, killed, Sunday, Davenport shooting in 1300 block of Judson Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Sunday, initially leaving one man injured. However, since then, the man injured in the shooting has died as a result of his injuries sustained, police said.

Tuesday, police identified the victim in the shooting as Andre Clanton, 37, of Davenport who later died as a result of his injuries sustained during this incident.

The shooting happened Sunday when Davenport Police responded to the 1300 block of Judson Street at 4:57 a.m. in reference to the report of shots fired, initially leaving one injured.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and the incident remains under investigation.

