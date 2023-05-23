Police: Man identified, killed, Sunday, Davenport shooting in 1300 block of Judson Street

Davenport Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Sunday, initially...
Davenport Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Sunday, initially leaving one man injured. However, since then, the man injured in the shooting has died as a result of his injuries sustained, police said.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Sunday, initially leaving one man injured. However, since then, the man injured in the shooting has died as a result of his injuries sustained, police said.

Tuesday, police identified the victim in the shooting as Andre Clanton, 37, of Davenport who later died as a result of his injuries sustained during this incident.

The shooting happened Sunday when Davenport Police responded to the 1300 block of Judson Street at 4:57 a.m. in reference to the report of shots fired, initially leaving one injured.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday
Jeffery D. Miller, 19, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Davenport
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Davenport School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss several action items on the...
Davenport School Board approves superintendent’s contract, no action taken on elementary schools demolition
Rapid Onset Drought is likely within the next 8-14 days.
“Rapid onset drought” potential increases, what you need to know.

Latest News

Dontrell J. McMiller arrested for shots fired incident that occurred on May 14, 2023 in...
Chicago area man arrested in connection to Burlington shooting and 2018 homicide warrant
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Informational Webinars
May is Wildfire Preparedness Month and State Farm is offering tips to help homeowners prepare...
May is Wildfire Preparedness Month, State Farm offers tips for wildfire preparedness
Kathryn Hosmer, 36, of Davenport was sentenced on May 18, after pleading guilty to three counts...
Davenport woman sentenced for insurance fraud, provided false vet invoices