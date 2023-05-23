State Farm offers tips for wildfire preparedness

Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - May is Wildfire Preparedness Month and State Farm is offering tips to help homeowners prepare incase of a wildfire.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center in 2022, 32 wildland or brush fires were reported in Illinois that burned 298 acres and Iowa had seven wildland or brush fires that burned 288 acres of land.

While that’s a far cry from the top state of Texas with 12,571 fires burning 671,800 acres, all it takes is one fire to burn out of control for people to lose property, home or life, officials from State Farm said.

State Farm officials say they want to remind homeowners that wildfires can occur at any time, in any state and being prepared before a wildfire is key to protecting your home and your property.

To be prepared, homeowners should meet with their agent, create a home inventory, prepare their property, practice evacuation drills, and pack an evacuation kit, State Farm officials said.

