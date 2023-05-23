Sunny and warm today ahead of cold front Wednesday

Chances for rain are minimal!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- More sunshine and summer like temps in the mid 80s are on the way today!  We will see a dip in temperatures starting on Wednesday as a front moves in from Lake Michigan.  This will bring in breezy NE winds and highs in the 70s for a few days.  This will also bring back smoke to the area with the possibility of it making it to the surface creating air quality issues.  Long term there is no rain on the way so temps should be back to the 80s by the holiday weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 60º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 84º.

