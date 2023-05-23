Top 5 dietitian-recommended stress reducers

Top 5 dietitian-recommended stress reducers
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The winter blues may be over, but a switch in seasons can often bring on new, unwanted stressors. Not only does stress impact our ability to live and eat healthfully, but it can also put a damper on our mental health.

Nina Struss RD, LD with Hy-Vee shares information on stress reduction in 5 easy steps including

  1. Balance Your Blood Sugar.
  2. Focus on Hydration Staying hydrated is imperative for good health.
  3. Add a Plant to Your Meal(s)
  4. Get Those Zzz’s Sleep is just as important as nutrition and exercise to our physical and emotional health.
  5. Move Your Body. Not only do we feel better after movement, but activity can also help reduce anxiety and increase cardiovascular health. Aiming for at least 20-30 minutes of physical activity 5 days a week can help meet the minimum weekly requirement of 150 minutes.

Another way to reduce stress is to schedule pampering such as a spa treatment like a mask. See recipe for a gentle avocado oatmeal mask to perk up skin.

Oatmeal and Avocado Oil Face Mask

  • 1 tsp honey
  • 1 tsp Chosen Foods Avocado Oil
  • A few drops of fresh lemon juice
  • ½ cup of cooked oats (cooled)
  • 1 egg white All you do:

Mix all ingredients until smooth. Spread on face and neck and do something relaxing for 15-30 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and follow with your favorite moisturizer (or another teaspoon of avocado oil!).

Recipe source: https://chosenfoods.com/blogs/central/oatmeal-and-avocado-oil-facemask

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday
Jeffery D. Miller, 19, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Davenport
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Davenport School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss several action items on the...
Davenport School Board approves superintendent’s contract, no action taken on elementary schools demolition
Rapid Onset Drought is likely within the next 8-14 days.
“Rapid onset drought” potential increases, what you need to know.

Latest News

Davenport Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Sunday, initially...
Police: Man identified, killed, Sunday, Davenport shooting in 1300 block of Judson Street
MidAmerican Basement Systems
MidAmerica Basement Systems
MidAmerican Basement Systems
MidAmerica Basement Systems
Berries as part of an anti-stress lifestyle
Top 5 dietitian-recommended stress reducers