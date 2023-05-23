Top 5 dietitian-recommended stress reducers
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The winter blues may be over, but a switch in seasons can often bring on new, unwanted stressors. Not only does stress impact our ability to live and eat healthfully, but it can also put a damper on our mental health.
Nina Struss RD, LD with Hy-Vee shares information on stress reduction in 5 easy steps including
- Balance Your Blood Sugar.
- Focus on Hydration Staying hydrated is imperative for good health.
- Add a Plant to Your Meal(s)
- Get Those Zzz’s Sleep is just as important as nutrition and exercise to our physical and emotional health.
- Move Your Body. Not only do we feel better after movement, but activity can also help reduce anxiety and increase cardiovascular health. Aiming for at least 20-30 minutes of physical activity 5 days a week can help meet the minimum weekly requirement of 150 minutes.
Another way to reduce stress is to schedule pampering such as a spa treatment like a mask. See recipe for a gentle avocado oatmeal mask to perk up skin.
Oatmeal and Avocado Oil Face Mask
- 1 tsp honey
- 1 tsp Chosen Foods Avocado Oil
- A few drops of fresh lemon juice
- ½ cup of cooked oats (cooled)
- 1 egg white All you do:
Mix all ingredients until smooth. Spread on face and neck and do something relaxing for 15-30 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and follow with your favorite moisturizer (or another teaspoon of avocado oil!).
Recipe source: https://chosenfoods.com/blogs/central/oatmeal-and-avocado-oil-facemask
