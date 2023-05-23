Top 5 dietitian-recommended stress reducers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The winter blues may be over, but a switch in seasons can often bring on new, unwanted stressors. Not only does stress impact our ability to live and eat healthfully, but it can also put a damper on our mental health.

Nina Struss RD, LD with Hy-Vee shares information on stress reduction in 5 easy steps including

Balance Your Blood Sugar. Focus on Hydration Staying hydrated is imperative for good health. Add a Plant to Your Meal(s) Get Those Zzz’s Sleep is just as important as nutrition and exercise to our physical and emotional health. Move Your Body. Not only do we feel better after movement, but activity can also help reduce anxiety and increase cardiovascular health. Aiming for at least 20-30 minutes of physical activity 5 days a week can help meet the minimum weekly requirement of 150 minutes.

Another way to reduce stress is to schedule pampering such as a spa treatment like a mask. See recipe for a gentle avocado oatmeal mask to perk up skin.

Oatmeal and Avocado Oil Face Mask

1 tsp honey

1 tsp Chosen Foods Avocado Oil

A few drops of fresh lemon juice

½ cup of cooked oats (cooled)

1 egg white All you do:

Mix all ingredients until smooth. Spread on face and neck and do something relaxing for 15-30 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and follow with your favorite moisturizer (or another teaspoon of avocado oil!).

Recipe source: https://chosenfoods.com/blogs/central/oatmeal-and-avocado-oil-facemask

