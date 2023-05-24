Augustana College celebrates groundbreaking of new tennis courts

The college held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lincoln Park Wednesday morning.
The college held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking on the new courts.
By Nick Winkelman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Representatives from Augustana College and the city of Rock Island held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a new tennis complex.

They held the ceremony Wednesday morning at Lincoln Park for the $1.5 million complex which will include six courts. Augustana will use the courts and they will also be available to the public. The courts should be ready for play this fall.

The city announced plans for the complex in early March. John Gripp, the Director of Rock Island Park and Recreation, Kirk Anderson, the Vice President of Administration at Augustana College and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms all expressed their support for the complex and the partnership between the college and the city at the time of the announcement.

Augustana College President Andrea Talentino, Augustana’s head tennis coach David DeSimone, first-year women’s tennis team member Maitreyi Shrikhande and Thoms all spoke at Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Moline Correctional Center staff member has died as a result of injuries sustained...
Officials: East Moline prison staffer dies from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside facility
Kathryn Hosmer, 36, of Davenport was sentenced on May 18, after pleading guilty to three counts...
Davenport woman sentenced for insurance fraud, provided false vet invoices
Cathedral of St. Mary, Peoria
Illinois AG report lists 21 priests with ties to the Quad Cities Area
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days....
1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Latest News

Augustana College celebrates new tennis courts
East Moline prison staffer dies from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside...
Coroner identifies East Moline prison staffer, died from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside facility
Buffalo Shores is closing for the season due to flooding concerns and recent septic issues....
Buffalo Shores Park will not be open Memorial Day Weekend
Boil order lifted in Milan