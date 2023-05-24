Augustana College celebrates groundbreaking of new tennis courts

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Representatives from Augustana College and the city of Rock Island held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a new tennis complex.

They held the ceremony Wednesday morning at Lincoln Park for the $1.5 million complex which will include six courts. Augustana will use the courts and they will also be available to the public. The courts should be ready for play this fall.

The city announced plans for the complex in early March. John Gripp, the Director of Rock Island Park and Recreation, Kirk Anderson, the Vice President of Administration at Augustana College and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms all expressed their support for the complex and the partnership between the college and the city at the time of the announcement.

Augustana College President Andrea Talentino, Augustana’s head tennis coach David DeSimone, first-year women’s tennis team member Maitreyi Shrikhande and Thoms all spoke at Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

