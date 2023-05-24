Backwater Gamblers ski shows return Memorial Day weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Backwater Gamblers will be back in action next week for the 2023 season.

The Gamblers will hold free water ski shows Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day as shown in their schedule. They will have additional shows on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. According to the Gamblers’ website, each show runs approximately one hour with an intermission in the middle during which donations are accepted.

The Gamblers will be in Rock Island for every show except on July 9 when they will be at regionals and Aug. 13 when they will be at nationals. They will be looking to defend their regional title from last year and place top seven at nationals for the 13th straight season.

