Blackhawk Bank & Trust to hold ribbon cutting for new Port Byron building

Blackhawk Bank & Trust Port Byron to hold ribbon cutting ceremony.(Blackhawk Bank & Trust)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - Blackhawk Bank & Trust is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the bank’s new building in Port Byron on Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Blackhawk Bank & Trust’s new building located at 105 North High Street in Port Byron, according to a media release from Blackhawk Bank & Trust. The branch building officially opened its doors to customers on May 4.

Event organizers say that while the building may be new, the bank’s presence in Port Byron is not.

Prior to acquisition in 2015, Port Byron State Bank had been part of the community since 1983, making it the second oldest bank in the state of Illinois, according to the media release. When Blackhawk Bank & Trust acquired Port Byron State bank, they saw the need to update and modernize the banking facilities.

“We wanted to invest in this community and update the banking facility in Port Byron, and we’ve done so in the name of accessibility,” said Jim Huiskamp, President of Blackhawk Bank & Trust. “This new branch is conveniently located right off Route 84 and now features two lanes with ITM driver thru service, which is an improvement from the drive thru lane that existed before.”

So, while the new building features some of the latest in banking technology, historical items from the former branch building have been preserved such as the original vault door and former roll top desk of the original bank president, the media release continued to say. Additionally, customers will recognize the same familiar team, led by Branch Manager Julie Hager.

“This new branch is unique because while we pay tribute to the history of banking with the preserved vault door and the artwork showcasing local history, up at the teller line and at the new drive thrus, we are using some of the newest technology to be introduced to the banking world,” Huiskamp added.

The public is invited for a brief ceremony and to tour the facility at the ribbon cutting, the media release concluded.

