Boil order lifted in Milan

A boil order will be in effect for Milan residents of East of US 67 on Milan Beltway to Knoxville Road.
By Jaren Smith
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill (KWQC) - A boil order that went into effect for Milan residents Monday was lifted at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday.

The boil order was for residents east of US 67 on Milan Beltway to Knoxville Road.

According to Milan officials, the boil order was due to a water main break. The order did include Legends of Mill Creek Neighborhoods and Knoxville Road from 10th Avenue to the Conservancy to include the Conservancy Neighborhoods.

