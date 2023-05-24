Boil order lifted in Milan

MILAN, Ill (KWQC) - A boil order that went into effect for Milan residents Monday was lifted at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday.

The boil order was for residents east of US 67 on Milan Beltway to Knoxville Road.

According to Milan officials, the boil order was due to a water main break. The order did include Legends of Mill Creek Neighborhoods and Knoxville Road from 10th Avenue to the Conservancy to include the Conservancy Neighborhoods.

