Buffalo Shores Park will not be open Memorial Day Weekend

Park is still undergoing cleanup efforts from Mississippi River flooding.
Buffalo Shores, Memorial Weekend, Not Open
By Nick Winkelman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Buffalo Shores Park will not be ready for Memorial Day weekend.

Scott County Conservation employees are working on cleanup around the park and campgrounds after flooding from the Mississippi River. The river is open for use but boat ramps will not be installed due to the high water levels.

Officials say they do not yet know when the park will be able to open.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Moline Correctional Center staff member has died as a result of injuries sustained...
Officials: East Moline prison staffer dies from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside facility
Kathryn Hosmer, 36, of Davenport was sentenced on May 18, after pleading guilty to three counts...
Davenport woman sentenced for insurance fraud, provided false vet invoices
Cathedral of St. Mary, Peoria
Illinois AG report lists 21 priests with ties to the Quad Cities Area
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days....
1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days

Latest News

Boil order lifted in Milan
People with hearing loss are less active leading to faster physical decline, according to three...
Hearing loss is linked with less physical activity among older adults
Channel Cat Water Taxi opens for the season Memorial Day weekend
Channel Cat Water Taxi opens for the season Memorial Day weekend