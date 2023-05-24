Buffalo Shores Park will not be open Memorial Day Weekend
Park is still undergoing cleanup efforts from Mississippi River flooding.
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Buffalo Shores Park will not be ready for Memorial Day weekend.
Scott County Conservation employees are working on cleanup around the park and campgrounds after flooding from the Mississippi River. The river is open for use but boat ramps will not be installed due to the high water levels.
Officials say they do not yet know when the park will be able to open.
