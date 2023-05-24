Channel Cat Water Taxi opens for the season Memorial Day weekend

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Channel Cat Water Taxi opens for the season starting Friday at 9 a.m.

The Channel Cat had four locations for riders to board; John Deere Commons in Moline, RiverBend Commons in Moline, Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, and at the Village of East Davenport, according to a media release from MetroLINK.

Tickets are available with cash at Centre Station or through the Channel Cat app with credit or debit cards, according to the release. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 2-10 for a full-day pass. Children under the age of 2 ride free with an adult ticket. '

The Channel Cat is open seven days a week through Labor Day.

The Channel Cat will run 7 days a week beginning Friday, May 26, 2023, through Labor Day. Learn more on social @QCChannelCat, on its website or call 309-788-3360.

