Cool front arrives tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A cool front will work into the area this afternoon and evening bringing in gusty ENE winds and cooler air. Highs today will range from the mid 80s in the QC metro to the low 70s in NW Illinois. Tonight we will all cool off into the 40s which means some areas may feel like the 30s on Thursday. While the front won’t bring us any rain, it will bring a round of wildfire smoke on Thursday morning, some of which may mix down to the surface. It doesn’t appear that air quality will be too impacted to stay tuned for more updates. Otherwise we are on track for a big warm up through the holiday weekend with highs near 90º by Monday!

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85º. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 51º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hazy. High: 73º.

