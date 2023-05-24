Cool front arrives tonight

A little cooler by Thursday with more smoke to fill our skies
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A cool front will work into the area this afternoon and evening bringing in gusty ENE winds and cooler air.  Highs today will range from the mid 80s in the QC metro to the low 70s in NW Illinois.  Tonight we will all cool off into the 40s which means some areas may feel like the 30s on Thursday.  While the front won’t bring us any rain, it will bring a round of wildfire smoke on Thursday morning, some of which may mix down to the surface.  It doesn’t appear that air quality will be too impacted to stay tuned for more updates.  Otherwise we are on track for a big warm up through the holiday weekend with highs near 90º by Monday!

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85º. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 51º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Hazy. High: 73º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, of Davenport was sentenced on May 18, after pleading guilty to three counts...
Davenport woman sentenced for insurance fraud, provided false vet invoices
An East Moline Correctional Center staff member has died as a result of injuries sustained...
East Moline Correctional Center staff member dies from injuries sustained performing maintenance duties outside facility
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Davenport Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Sunday, initially...
Police: Man identified, killed, Sunday, Davenport shooting in 1300 block of Judson Street
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days....
1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More mild and dry weather, ahead
First Alert Forecast: Cold front moves in Wednesday into Thursday
Sunny and warm today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warm for MOST of the week