Davenport Police investigating Tuesday shooting in 1000 block of east Central Park Avenue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening, that left one person injured.

According to DPD, at approximately 5:27 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of east Central Park Avenue in reference to the report of shots fired incident with a victim.

Upon arrival, police said they found a scene inside of a residence, and a short-while later, police said they responded to Genesis Hospitals in reference to a 29-year-old male that had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers by visiting www.crimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app, police said.

