DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gwen Tombergs from Fresh Start Living QC shares how one of the easiest or least expensive home improvement projects is decluttering and getting organized.

Tombergs highlights some advice on how to succeed with organization goals. It does require making a mess first (pulling everything out) before you can make progress to get everything in its place (or gone).

Cleaning up the clutter provides wonderful mental health benefits because getting rid of “stuff” that is weighing you down can be a huge relief.

Contact Fresh Start Living QC by calling 563-343-2058 or email info@freshstartlivingqc.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.