Hearing loss is linked with less physical activity among older adults

People with untreated hearing loss were found on average to be sedentary for 34 more minutes per day
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Older adults with hearing loss may be more sedentary and more likely to experience worsening physical function than those without hearing loss, according to three recent studies.

What has been discovered is that people with mild to severe hearing loss tended to exercise less than people with normal hearing. The greater the severity of hearing loss, the more likely that the participant was sedentary for longer during the day.

Compared to those with no hearing loss, people with hearing loss were found on average to be sedentary for about 34 more minutes per day which adds up to over 12,000 minutes--or 8 full days--of less activity or exercise.

Taylor Parker from Concept By Iowa Hearing explains how untreated hearing loss eventually has a rippling affect on overall health including faster physical decline. Movement is key to better health outcomes and longevity.

Concept By Iowa Hearing Aid Centers always offer free screenings to start the process of discovering one’s current hearing health and as a way to maintain an active lifestyle.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4009 E. 53rd Street, Suite #300, Davenport, and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 563-355-7155 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

