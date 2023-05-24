KBD- Kitchens By Design of Davenport

KBD- Kitchens By Design of Davenport
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tammy Howard and Kelsea Arthur, KBD-Kitchens By Design of Davenport, highlight the long time leader in the Quad Cities’ kitchen and bath industry.

Talking points of the interview focus on products and types of services offered including how the design team has over a century of combined experience to bring a client’s dreams to reality. Whether it’s new construction or a remodel, KBD offers cabinetry and countertops as well as plumbing and hardware.

For more information, visit KBD Kitchens By Design of Davenport’s beautiful showroom at 4519 North Brady Street or call 563-391-5041.

The business website is https://www.kbyd.com/our-team/davenport and interested people can follow the Facebook page HERE.

