Police: Arrest made in connection to Sunday, Davenport shooting in 1300 block of Judson Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Judson Street, Sunday, in the early morning hours, that killed Andre Clanton, 37, of Davenport.

Deshawn Washington, 25, of Rock Island was arrested in Rock Island, Tuesday, and has been charged with first-degree murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm in relation to this incident, according to a media release from the Davenport Police Department.

The incident remains under investigations and no further information is available at this time, police said.

