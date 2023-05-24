Red Cross offers summer safety tips

By Nick Winkelman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Red Cross is offering tips on how to stay safe while enjoying the nice weather this weekend and throughout the summer.

When traveling, be well rested and alert, use seat belts, observe speed limits and follow the rules of the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones, use additional caution in construction zones, and turn on headlights as dusk approaches. Additionally, if planning to drink alcohol, designate a driver who will not be drinking.

When swimming, the Red Cross says to swim in an area with a lifeguard, wear a life jacket, and prevent unsupervised access to water. When grilling, make sure to always supervise a grill in use and never grill indoors. For those camping, pack a first aid kit and be aware of dehydration.

More safety information from the Red Cross can be found here.

In addition to publishing tips to help people stay safe, the Red Cross has been hard at work over the past week responding to home fires.

American Red Cross volunteers responded to four home fires in the past week and provided assistance to 19 individuals. They supplied items to meet immediate needs as well as health and mental health services.

The volunteers responded to fires in Davenport, Iowa, Milan, Illinois and Rock Island, Illinois according to a press release from the Red Cross. The release encourages visiting redcross.org/fire for information on setting up your home fire escape drill and to learn more about home fire safety.

