MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Join the KWQC First Alert Weather team at the Hy-Vee in Muscatine from 3 - 7 p.m. May 31 for a Weather Radio Event.

The team will be helping set up weather radios that will be for sale during the event at the Hy-Vee, 2400 Second Avenue, Muscatine, Iowa.

