B100: Taylor Swift to perform at Chicago, Soldier Field

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Connor Kenny from B100 Quad Cities shares details about how you could win tickets to see Taylor Swift during her Eras tour at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Kenny says here’s how:

Step 1- download the B100 App

Step 2- listen for code words and enter the code words on the B100 app

Step 3- Answer the phone if B100 calls you!

Swift has three tour dates in Chicago at Soldier Field on June 2, 3 and 4.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.