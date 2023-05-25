B100: Taylor Swift to perform at Chicago, Soldier Field

Connor Kenny from B100 Quad Cities shares details about how you could win tickets to see Taylor Swift during her Eras tour at Soldier Field in Chicago.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Kenny says here’s how:

  • Step 1- download the B100 App
  • Step 2- listen for code words and enter the code words on the B100 app
  • Step 3- Answer the phone if B100 calls you!

Swift has three tour dates in Chicago at Soldier Field on June 2, 3 and 4.

