Cooler the next two days

Summer like heat returns by Memorial Day
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will be much cooler today thanks to NE winds ushering in a new air mass. There may be some smoke and haze early on today, but this will clear out this afternoon and sunshine will help us get back to the mid and low 70s. We have one more chilly night as we cool off into the 40s by Friday morning. Friday afternoon temps will get back to the 70s under mostly sunny skies.  The holiday weekend will be dry with warming temps.  We will be back in the mid 80s by Sunday and eventually the upper 80s by Memorial Day.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 75º. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 45º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 79º.

