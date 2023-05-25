Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart

Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.(Erie County Jail)
By Brian Koster and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An Ohio firefighter was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal several boxes of Pokémon cards from Walmart.

Police said 27-year-old Chase Green failed to scan three boxes of Pokémon collector cards while using a self-checkout register.

According to a Perkins Township police report, Green was clearly seen in a security video holding packs of gum over top of the cards’ bar codes while he pretended to scan the boxes of cards. He then left the store without paying for the cards.

Green told police he thought he could scan the two items together and he “didn’t look at the amount.”

The total value of the boxes of Pokémon cards was $85.94.

Green was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.

According to Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D’Amico, Green is currently on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation can be completed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Moline Correctional Center staff member has died as a result of injuries sustained...
Officials: East Moline prison staffer dies from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside facility
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days....
1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
East Moline prison staffer dies from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside...
Coroner identifies East Moline prison staffer, died from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside facility
Cathedral of St. Mary, Peoria
Illinois AG report lists 21 priests with ties to the Quad Cities Area

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend
In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.
Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to shelter
A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes faces sentencing for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack