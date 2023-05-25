Iowa State coaches stop in Bettendorf for Cyclone Tailgate Tour

By Joey Donia
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several Iowa State coaches stopped in Bettendorf at the Isle on Wednesday afternoon for the annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour. Among the coaches in attendance were football coach Matt Campbell, men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger and women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, a native of Davenport.

“First time I’ve been here since both my parents have been gone, I lost my mom in January but all my brothers and sisters are here. So many people here did so much for me in my life and have given me the opportunity to get to this point so I’m truly blessed and it’s a great way to end the tour is to come home” said Fennelly.

“It’s great to connect with our Cyclone fans, one of the things that makes Iowa State special is our unbelievable fan base, the passion and energy and the support so it’s great to get out and connect with everybody” said Otzelberger.

“One of the great things about Iowa State is our fanbase and obviously the people make it really special and for us to have the opportunity to come out and interact with our fans and have the opportunity to be around our fans is just really big for all of us” said Campbell.

