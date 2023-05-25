Man charged in fatal Davenport shooting appears in court Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge Thursday set bond at $1 million cash-only for a man charged in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Davenport man.

Deshawn Washington, 25, of Rock Island, made an initial appearance in Scott County Court via video arraignment on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted of murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

He has a preliminary hearing June 2, court records show.

Davenport police responded just before 5 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Judson Street for a report of a shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers found Andre Clanton, with a gunshot wound to the head on the front porch of a home.

Officers learned through the investigation that Washington shot and killed Clanton “willfully, deliberately, premeditatedly, and with the specific intent to kill.”

Washington has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested earlier this week in Rock Island.

