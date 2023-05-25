Mental Health services in the Quad Cities

By Marcia Lense
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and Angela Ganzer-Bovitz, Director of Inpatient Behavioral Health at Genesis, explains the local need and treatment options available in the Quad Cities.

She says they are seeing an increase in patients, but some of that is due to more people willing to seek help. She also says if there is a shortage of providers, patients can get lower level care while waiting for treatment at a higher level.

She adds that anyone in a crisis can call 9-8-8, the national mental health hotline, to get immediate help.

