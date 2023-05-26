1 dead, cattle on the loose after semi-truck pulling livestock trailer rolls over on I-80 at I-74 Interchange

Around 40 head of cattle got loose after the crash.
Several area law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatal crash on the I-80 at I-74 Interchange.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several area law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatal crash on the I-80 at I-74 Interchange.

According to the Davenport Police Department, on Friday at around 3:08 a.m., police, the Davenport Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Medic EMS responded to the I-80 westbound offramp to I74 eastbound for a semi rollover.

Police say the initial investigation shows a semi with a livestock trailer lost control on the exit ramp and rolled over on its side, which resulted in the release of around 40 head of cattle.

The driver of the semi, an adult male, died.

Shortly after the crash, two other crashes occurred in the same area. Police say another semi and a passenger car hit two cows.

The semi sustained minor damage and the driver was not injured.

The passenger car received disabling damage and the vehicle’s driver sustained minor injuries.

Police say they are working with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Bettendorf Police Department, Scott County Secondary Roads, Fred’s Towing, and Iowa Department of Transportation to wrangle the cows that got loose.

Police say I-80 Westbound was closed for around two and a half hours Friday morning.

The off-ramp from I-80 Westbound to I-74 Eastbound is still closed at this time. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

1 dead, cattle on the loose after semi-truck pulling livestock trailer rolls over on I-80 at I-74 Interchange
