Adding trending hues to home decor

La-Z-Boy designers know all the ways to incorporate beautiful, current color combinations
How to add trending hues to home decor
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport’s locally owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery and mattress store provides an array of home furniture and mattresses for you to choose from. Stop in soon to enter a world of comfort, service, and selection.

Nancy Klemme of La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport highlights how the designers can assist you in using the trending Pantone colors of the year in order to create a space that is “current” and comfortable.

Klemme features particularly popular trends such as blues, black and tan, and gold.

Also notable is that the 2023 Pantone Color of the Year is very Barbie-friendly: Viva Magenta! The pinkish-red hue is great for a spring/summer punch of color with accents. The 2024 Pantone Color of the Year (announced early) is Apricot Crush.

La-Z-Boy offers design services that can assist Quad Citizens reach their goals. From small updates to complete transformations, their FREE Design Services help you get the look of your dreams.

Visit La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery online at https://www.la-z-boy.com/Davenport/Davenport/ or stop in at 4775 Elmore Avenue, Davenport. Contact the store at 563-355-7801.

