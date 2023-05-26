Crews respond to mobile home fire in Davenport Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews are investigating after a fire at a mobile home in Davenport Thursday.

The Davenport Fire Department responded about 3 p.m. Thursday to a report of a fire in the 3700 Block of North Fairmount Street, according to a media release. A caller said there was dark smoke coming from the door of a home.

Crews first on the scene said a small, single-wide, mobile home had smoke showing.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes while checking for anyone in the home, firefighters said. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews were on scene for about an hour to check for hidden fire and investigate.

According to Crew, the living room had heavy fire damage and the rest of the home has moderate smoke and water damage. The Red Cross was notified to assist an occupant of the home. MidAmerican Energy assisted with controlling utilities.

Firefighters reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, crews said. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.

