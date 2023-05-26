Crews respond to mobile home fire in Davenport Thursday

fire
fire(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews are investigating after a fire at a mobile home in Davenport Thursday.

The Davenport Fire Department responded about 3 p.m. Thursday to a report of a fire in the 3700 Block of North Fairmount Street, according to a media release. A caller said there was dark smoke coming from the door of a home.

Crews first on the scene said a small, single-wide, mobile home had smoke showing.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes while checking for anyone in the home, firefighters said. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews were on scene for about an hour to check for hidden fire and investigate.

According to Crew, the living room had heavy fire damage and the rest of the home has moderate smoke and water damage. The Red Cross was notified to assist an occupant of the home. MidAmerican Energy assisted with controlling utilities.

Firefighters reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, crews said. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Owens has been found according to DPD.
Davenport Police Department finds missing 9-year-old girl after several hours
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days....
1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
Eldridge
Auditor: Former Eldridge city clerk found to have used over $76,000 for personal expenses
One person is dead and several cattle are on the loose after a semi pulling a livestock trailer...
1 dead, cattle on the loose after semi-truck pulling livestock trailer rolls over on I-80 at I-74 Interchange

Latest News

One person is dead and several cattle are on the loose after a semi pulling a livestock trailer...
1 dead, cattle on the loose after semi-truck pulling livestock trailer rolls over on I-80 at I-74 Interchange
1 dead, cattle on the loose after semi-truck pulling livestock trailer rolls over on I-80 at I-74 Interchange
Sunny and warmer this weekend
Illinois is the nation’s fastest-rising state when it comes to students who score high on...
UTHS students getting headstart on college