Davenport Police Department searching for missing 9-year-old girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a 9-year-old girl that was reported missing, late afternoon, Thursday.

At approximately 7:07 p.m. the Davenport Police Department issued a media release saying that 9-year-old Kaitlyn Owens was reported as missing.

Police said Owens was last seen in the 1500 block of Sturdevant Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, unknown color shorts, and pink Crocs, police added. It should be noted that Owens no longer has her hair braided as shown in her photo.

Individuals with information regarding Owen’s whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1, police said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.