Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin'

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and...
The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.(Hao / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT
(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

