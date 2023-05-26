GiGi’s Playhouse QC’s Superhero 5K set for June 3

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities invites the community to participate in their annual GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge event on June 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street, Bettendorf.

This superhero event has something for people of all ages and abilities featuring a timed 5K competitive run, a 1-mile inspirational walk, and a kids’ dash.

Pam Lynch encourages the community to register as an individual or create a team to share the message of acceptance. Register online HERE.

Online registration closes June 1. On-site registrations will be available on the day of the event starting at 7 a.m.

For more information, contact GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities located at 3906 38th Avenue, Moline. The phone number is 309-762-7529 and the email address is quadcities@gigisplayhouse.org.

GiGi’s Playhouse-Quad Cities is located in Moline, IL but it serves the entire Quad Cities including those from Iowa and surrounding areas. Many families drive 30 minutes to an hour to participate in the free purposeful programs offered. GiGi’s Playhouse-Quad Cities was the 8th Playhouse to open out of the now 50+ locations.

