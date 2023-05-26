Gradual warm up into next week

No rain in sight through at least the next 5 days
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We may be starting off this morning on a chilly note in the 40s, but overall, the holiday weekend will be warm and sunny.  Highs will get to near 80º this afternoon and then slowly warm through the weekend.  We can expect lots of sun each day and highs in the mid to low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.  The good times keep rolling as it will feel like summer by Memorial Day with sunny skies and highs near 90º!

TODAY: Sunny. High: 79º. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 49º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 83º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Owens has been found according to DPD.
Davenport Police Department finds missing 9-year-old girl after several hours
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days....
1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
Eldridge
Auditor: Former Eldridge city clerk found to have used over $76,000 for personal expenses
East Moline prison staffer dies from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside...
Coroner identifies East Moline prison staffer, died from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside facility

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Nice start tot the Holiday weekend. Getting HOT next week!
First Alert Forecast
Becoming sunny this afternoon
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler weather ahead, dry conditions continue