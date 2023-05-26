Gradual warm up into next week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We may be starting off this morning on a chilly note in the 40s, but overall, the holiday weekend will be warm and sunny. Highs will get to near 80º this afternoon and then slowly warm through the weekend. We can expect lots of sun each day and highs in the mid to low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. The good times keep rolling as it will feel like summer by Memorial Day with sunny skies and highs near 90º!

TODAY: Sunny. High: 79º. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 49º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 83º.

