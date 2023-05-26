Immersive ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit now open at RiverCenter

One of the world’s most popular current traveling exhibitions will be on display through July 20
Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit now open at RiverCenter
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -—A traveling exhibit has opened at the RiverCenter that allows visitors to imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. This display goes beyond the limitations of two-dimensions and takes it into a three-dimensional experience that engages all senses.

Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6, reports on Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, which has sold over 5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

The journey will have guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many of the artist’s self-portraits.

The exhibit is on display inside RiverCenter’s Great Hall, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, through July 20.

Ticket prices start at $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets are on-sale at www.vangoghquadcities.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Owens has been found according to DPD.
Davenport Police Department finds missing 9-year-old girl after several hours
One person is dead and several cattle are on the loose after a semi pulling a livestock trailer...
1 dead, cattle on the loose after semi-truck pulling livestock trailer rolls over on I-80 at I-74 Interchange
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days....
1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
Eldridge
Auditor: Former Eldridge city clerk found to have used over $76,000 for personal expenses

Latest News

Staff from Silvis Public Library discuss summer programming for children.
Summer reading program, fun events with Silvis Public Library
Staff from Silvis Public Library discuss summer programming for children.
Summer reading program, fun events with Silvis Public Library
Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit is now open at Davenport's RiverCenter through July 20
Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit now open at RiverCenter
Levitt AMP Galva Music Series free Sunday concerts begin this weekend
Levitt AMP Galva Music Series free Sunday concerts begin this weekend