Immersive ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit now open at RiverCenter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -—A traveling exhibit has opened at the RiverCenter that allows visitors to imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. This display goes beyond the limitations of two-dimensions and takes it into a three-dimensional experience that engages all senses.

Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6, reports on Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, which has sold over 5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

The journey will have guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many of the artist’s self-portraits.

The exhibit is on display inside RiverCenter’s Great Hall, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, through July 20.

Ticket prices start at $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets are on-sale at www.vangoghquadcities.com.

