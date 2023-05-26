Levitt AMP Galva Music Series free Sunday concerts begin this weekend

The Sunday night concerts run from May 28 to Aug. 6 at Wiley Park
Levitt AMP Galva Music Series free Sunday concerts launch this weekend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Some of the best live music in our entire region during the summer months is enjoyed during the free Sunday night concerts at Wiley Park in Galva, Illinois.

The famous Levitt AMP Galva Music Series kicks off for the 2023 season over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. These are free, family-friendly, weekly events run from 6-8:30 p.m.

The complete line up of performers and bands is here.

John Taylor, President of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, discusses many details surrounding the concerts including the grant process to make the free public music possible. The booked talent for Sunday, May 28 is 7000apart and The Empty Pockets.

Food is available for purchase. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and whatever they will need to enjoy the shows.

To support Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, mail checks payable to Galva Arts Council with “Levitt” in the memo line to: Galva Arts Council/ P.O. Box 29 / Galva, IL 61434 or click here to make donations through Pay Pal.

