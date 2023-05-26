DAVENPORT, IA (KWQC) – A local beach is set to reopen just in time for Memorial Weekend.

The West Lake Park Beach in Davenport closed in 2019 and was drained because of the erosion within the water. Once the lakes were drained, staff removed silt, debris and tires from the bottom of the lake. They Installed a wide range of habitats, man-made fish structures, rock piles, and spawning beds for the fish.. On Saturday, the beach is set to re-open to the public.

“So what we’ve done is a lot of water shed work,” said West Lake Park Manager JB Graham. “We now have 9 retention ponds that feed into our four main lakes, catching a lot of the sediment, silt, nutrients, before it gets to our lakes.”

With the work now completed, the park will have a soft open this weekend, but as of June 3, they will be running daily all the way throughout the summer.

To go along with the beach reopening, there will also be concessions, lifeguards on duty and their newest attraction, an inflatable floating playground suitable for both kids and adults.

“I think we’re going to be really busy,” added Graham. “It’ll be a good time. Our park, itself, is always busy on a holiday, Memorial Day weekend. Our campgrounds have been full and we anticipate to have a lot of people out on the water, using the park.”

