Mississippi Valley Metals

Mississippi Valley Metals
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) -Mississippi Valley Metals, 9202 200th Avenue, Maquoketa, Iowa, is a metal manufacturing company that can accommodate any of your metal roofing or structural needs.

Steve Kurtz discusses the family-owned and operated business offering complete metal solutions whether there is a need to build a new house, livestock building, shop or to update an existing building.

The discussion also highlights that the company only offers the highest quality materials and craftsmanship to ensure that what they build will last for generations. Also added is that metal is actually more environmentally-friendly than asphalt and the many benefits of metal roofing.

For more information, visit Mississippi Valley Metals online at www.mississippivalleymetals.com or call 563-659-7999.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Owens has been found according to DPD.
Davenport Police Department finds missing 9-year-old girl after several hours
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
Beverly Jean Steen and Barbara Joan Steen were charged for leaving mom on floor for 4 days....
1 of 2 sisters to be sentenced for leaving mom on floor for 4 days
Eldridge
Auditor: Former Eldridge city clerk found to have used over $76,000 for personal expenses
East Moline prison staffer dies from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside...
Coroner identifies East Moline prison staffer, died from injuries while performing maintenance duties outside facility

Latest News

ACE Equipment Rentals
ACE Equipment Rentals
Davenport retail location, Just Because, displays store merchandise.
Just Because
Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
Highlights from the Timeless France tour
Seiffert Building Supplies
Seiffert Building Supplies