MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) -Mississippi Valley Metals, 9202 200th Avenue, Maquoketa, Iowa, is a metal manufacturing company that can accommodate any of your metal roofing or structural needs.

Steve Kurtz discusses the family-owned and operated business offering complete metal solutions whether there is a need to build a new house, livestock building, shop or to update an existing building.

The discussion also highlights that the company only offers the highest quality materials and craftsmanship to ensure that what they build will last for generations. Also added is that metal is actually more environmentally-friendly than asphalt and the many benefits of metal roofing.

For more information, visit Mississippi Valley Metals online at www.mississippivalleymetals.com or call 563-659-7999.

